New fireworks become legal and when you can set them off

You've likely seen them going up around town and in just a few days those fireworks tents will be full of people snagging their favorite items. This year, Nebraskans will be able to legally set off an item that has been banned for years.

The list of items on sale expands due to a new Nebraska law.

"New legislation was just passed here in Nebraska," Vince Bellino, manager of Bellino Fireworks said. "A big item that Nebraskans are excited about is bottle rockets. You can now sell those in the state of Nebraska, so we'll have some supply of those. We'll have some of those as opposed to not being able to sell those in previous years."

Fireworks can be sold in the state from June 24 through July 5, but the dates vary depending on what area you live in.

Fireworks sales ready to take off

When it comes to setting off your haul, the days that you can do so varies by city in the metro.

According to the Nebraska Safety Council, here are the legal dates for setting off fireworks on the west side of the Missouri River:

Omaha: Fireworks can be sold in the City of Omaha from June 28 through July 4 each year ONLY with a city-issued permit.

Fireworks in Omaha city limits are legally allowed to be fired by residents from 12 p.m. noon to 11 p.m. July 2 through July 4 and over the New Year’s holiday, from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Source: Omaha Municipal Code

Papillion: In Papillion, consumer fireworks may not be sold at retail or discharged except from June 25 through July 4 and only during the hours of 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. except that on July 4 consumer fireworks may be discharged and sold from 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. of each year. Consumer fireworks may also be sold at retail or discharged from December 29 through December 31 and only during the hours of 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. except that on December 31 consumer fireworks may be discharged and sold from 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. of each year.

Source: Papillion City Ordinances

La Vista: La Vista residents may use fireworks between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. June 25 through July 2. On July 3 and 4, fireworks may be discharged from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Source: City of La Vista

Bellevue: Unless first expressly approved by the city council it shall be unlawful to sell or discharge fireworks in this city except between:

8:00am to 10:00pm on any day from June 25 through July 3

8:00am to 12 midnight on July 4 and

9:00pm on December 31 to 12:30am on January 1

Source: City of Bellevue

Gretna: Permissible fireworks may not be discharged except from June 25 through July 5 and December 29 through January 1 and only during the hours of 8:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m., except that on July 4 and December 31, permissible fireworks may be discharged from 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 am., Midnight.

Source: City of Gretna

Council Bluffs:

Below are the City of Council Bluffs' firework ordinances for lighting and selling fireworks: :

Fireworks are permitted in Council Bluffs in 2021 on Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, from noon until midnight.

Individuals must be 18 years or older to possess and discharge fireworks.

Fireworks may only be discharged on your property or that of a consenting property owner.

Fireworks shall not be discharged in areas zoned C-3 or C-4 Commercial Districts.

Fireworks may not be discharged within 50 feet of another person or within 50 feet of a structure.

If Pottawattamie County has issued a burn ban, the use of fireworks is strictly prohibited.

Any person in violation of the ordinance shall be charged accordingly and assessed a fine not less than $250.

