St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson retires after 12 seasons

St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson retired Wednesday after 12 seasons.

Drafted as a seventh-round long shot by Toronto in 2007, the 34-year-old Swede wound up playing 629 games with the Maple Leafs (2009-14) and Blues (2014-21). He won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019.

Gunnarsson announced his retirement in an open letter posted on NHL.com.

“As I hang up my skates for the last time I’m not sure what the future holds for me. But I know I’ll love the game of hockey, no matter how hard she makes it,” he wrote, in part.

“So I’d like to thank her, the game of hockey, for letting me love her and for all that she has given. I’d like to thank all the fans, friends, staff, coaches, teammates and everyone I’ve crossed paths with during my time with her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PHgV_0ad73yNW00
Gunnarsson registered 138 points (30 goals, 108 assists) and 179 penalty minutes over his career, including two points in 12 games in his final season in 2020-21.

He added a goal and six assists in 68 playoff games. His goal was the overtime winner against the Boston Bruins in a 3-2 victory in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

–Field Level Media

