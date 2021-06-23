Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

Lin, East Bladen 3-sport standout, honored with statewide selection for Bradshaw Scholarship

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l35L3_0ad73onU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq00x_0ad73onU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyFEw_0ad73onU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yyqac_0ad73onU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQ4xm_0ad73onU00

CHAPEL HILL — Earlier this spring named a regional winner, she’s now been honored statewide.

Lily Lin, a three-sport standout at East Bladen, was announced Wednesday morning as the 2020-21 Willie Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship winner by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The NCHSAA, in a release and video that replaced the usual in-person annual meeting awards celebration, also handed out a number of other awards for athletes, coaches, administrators, and various individuals and entities connected to high school athletics.

The Bradshaw Scholarship provides financial support to black, American Indian, Alaska Native, Asian Pacific Islander American, or Hispanic American student-athletes playing on varsity NCHSAA teams. Eight regional winners were eligible for the state award.

The state boys winner is Jack Thomas Spears of Lenoir Hibriten.

Lin, daughter of Dong Lin and Jin En Chen, was goalkeeper for the unprecedented run of the Lady Eagles soccer team to the state quarterfinals. She was also a member of the tennis and basketball teams, helping lead the net squad to a second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference this month.

Lin teamed with senior Alyssa Futrell to earn a doubles berth in the 2-A Mideast Regional, having finished the runner-up in the Three Rivers tournament.

Lin has played on Three Rivers Conference championship teams thrice in soccer and once in basketball. She’s been to the state playoffs in all three sports, and has been twice named all-conference in tennis.

In addition to academic and athletic excellence, Lin has been a volunteer in church and community activities while serving as a member and officer in a plethora of school-related extra-curricular clubs and activities. Lin will attend N.C. State University in the fall where she plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.

The regional scholarship award was valued at $750 and the state award is an additional $1,000.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Community Policy
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

420
Followers
632
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#N C State University#East#The Bradshaw Scholarship#Indian#Alaska Native#Asian#Hispanic American#Mideast Regional#N C State University#Alanwooten19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Randleman, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

2-A Baseball: Eagles precedent-setting run ends in 8-inning Eastern finals loss to Randleman

Eastern final: Eagles clipped by Randleman 6-4 in eight innings. ELIZABETHTOWN — One more strike. Ninety more feet. East Bladen was about as close as is possible Wednesday night before falling to Randleman 6-4 in eight innings in the high school baseball state 2-A playoffs Eastern final. The Eagles’ deepest advance to the postseason included twice rallying to tie in the final three innings of regulation sending a jam-packed crowd in the hundreds at Russell Priest Field into delirium with the threat of making the state championship series.
Cary, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

McDonald earns bronze with East team at State Games

CARY — Maya McDonald, a rising senior at East Bladen, was a member of the East team that won bronze at the State Games. She played Sunday at WakeMed Park and Wake Competition Center. McDonald scored two goals and had an assist in the two Sunday games. Her high school...
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Dixie Youth Baseball tournaments coming to Clarkton, Elizabethtown next month

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dixie Youth Baseball players will be coming to Clarkton and Elizabethtown along with their families to compete for state championships next month. The tournaments get going on July 3 when Bladen County Dixie Youth Baseball hosts what is known as the Division 1AA tournament starting July 3 and ending July 6. Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball will host what is known as the Division 1 and Division 2 Majors tournaments in Elizabethtown; D2 starts on July 16, and D1 on July 17, and each ends about a week later.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County rec: Sweet Heat

Members of the Diamond Divas, a Bladen County Recreation & Parks ages 5-7 softball team, are (front, from left) Allie Todd, Reagan Corbett, Madyson Bass, Addyson Smith, Kenzie Stewart, (second row, from left) Sinia Colville, Zoe Hall, Jamison Raynor, Hayden Hunt, Khloe Campbell, Ava Willoughby, (third row, from left) head coach Nancy Bass, and assistant coaches Jay Hall, Josh Raynor, Brian Bass. Not Pictured: Dallys Ivey.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County rec: Diamond Divas

Members of the Diamond Divas, a Bladen County Recreation & Parks ages 5-7 softball team, are (front, from left) Mary Grace Sasser, Mia Thompson, Caroline McLaurin, Jordan Lee, Rachel Earp, Averie Tew, (second row, from left) Danica Bordeaux, Maelee Norris, Carly Rhodes, Jeniyah Whittington, Piper Thompson, Alivia Ammons, (third row, from left) assistant coaches Christy Ammons and Brandon Thompson, head coach Ashley Norris, and assistant coach Danielle Tew.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County rec: Falcons

Members of the Riptide, a Bladen County Recreation & Parks ages 5-7 softball team, are (front, from left) Kaylee Price, Eva Dove, Bella Hester, (second row, from left) Madisyn Butler, Nora Chadwick, Kenadie Pusey, Meredith Carter, (third row, from left) Sully Peterson, Hyleigh Brackett, Harper Ward, Paisley Alley, (back row, from left) head coach Daniel Peterson and assistant coaches Stephen Alley, Stephen Hester, Lexie Hester.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County rec: Riptide

Members of the Riptide, a Bladen County Recreation & Parks ages 8-10 softball team, are (front, from left) Chloe Merritt, Adison Overgaard, Isabel Gardner, Gabrielle Owens, Alyssa Chavis, Landry Singletary, (second row, from left) Amari Johnson, Kimberlin Barnes, Keri Burgess, Breelyn Peed, Kynslie Kinlaw, Mollie Sasser, (third row, from left) assistant coaches Eric Nance, Julie Sasser and Phillip Peed. Not pictured: Allison Poole, Kylee Davenport, and head coach Stanley Sasser.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County rec: Rockets

Members of the Rockets, a Bladen County Recreation & Parks ages 8-10 softball team, are (front, from left) Abbey Nance, Heaven Spillers, Ava Duncan, Caity McLaurin, Elizabeth Miller, (second row, from left) Riley Dowless, Anna Walters, Adyson Carroll, Harper Ward, (third row, from left) Bella Beard, Isabella Green, Hayleigh Simmons, Bristol Allen, Hadley Dove, (back, from left) assistant coaches Terry Nance and Jordan Allen, and head coach Mike Dove.