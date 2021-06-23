'Really restored my faith in humanity': Mysterious New Hampshire customer leaves $16,000 tip at restaurant

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(LONDONDERRY, N.H.) A waiter at a New Hampshire restaurant was left a $16,000 tip for a $37.93 dinner earlier this June, according to NBC News.

The diner, who was not identified, gifted the tip for his order of two chili dogs, fried pickle chips and a few alcoholic drinks on June 12 at the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill, 30 miles southeast of Concord, per NBC Boston.

Owner Mike Zarelle said he thought he initially misread the receipt, thinking it was a "typo."

However, the restaurant staff said the customer assured him it was not a mistake.

“He’s kind of a mystery man,” bartender Michelle McCudden said. “I’ve been doing this a very long time and I never thought anything like this would happen to me."

McCudden said the crew was extremely thankful for the tip and his kindness, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic affected the restaurant industry.

“We went up and we thanked him,” she said. “It’s just been a really rough year for all of us. For someone to do something like that really restored my faith in humanity."

The staff members split that night's tips evenly, but eight servers decided to share the earnings with the cooks as well.