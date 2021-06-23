Cancel
Movies

Harrison Ford Suffers Shoulder Injury on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set

extratv
 10 days ago
Actor Harrison Ford is taking a break from filming “Indiana Jones 5” due to a shoulder injury he suffered on the set.

The movie will continue shooting while Ford, 78, recovers.

A spokesperson for the movie said in a statement, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

After several delays, production on the movie started earlier this month, with Ford reprising his role as Indiana Jones.

“Indiana Jones 5” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Years ago, Harrison suffered a broken leg after a freak accident on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

Harrison Ford
#Indiana Jones 5
