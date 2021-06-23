How To Copy Cara Delevingne’s Gucci Wallpaper Room If You’re Not Ready To Splurge
It’s almost always a surprise to see what’s in the celebrity homes Architectural Digest features. Whether it’s Miley Cyrus’ mouth-shaped chair or Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s entertainment barn, there’s constantly something amazing or outlandish to ogle over. Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home, which the publication recently toured, is no exception. Her house is a veritable adult playground, complete with a poker spot, an attic lounge, and billiards room, among others. But it’s arguably the smaller details that make the space so unique — Delevingne’s Gucci wallpaper being the perfect example.www.thezoereport.com