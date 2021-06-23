Ferrari Once Again Pulls Mission Winnow's Totally-Not-Tobacco Logos Off its F1 Cars
Cigarette advertisements have been banned from Formula 1 for over a decade. Since 2006, no car can bear advertisements for cigarettes, tobacco, or tobacco products. And still, in 2021, a division of one of the world's largest tobacco companies is the title sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari. This past weekend, the team announced it was once again pulling that sponsor's logos from its cars for all races in the European Union. Doing so voluntarily allows the brand to avoid getting banned by regulators.www.roadandtrack.com