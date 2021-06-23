Ferrari Once Again Pulls Mission Winnow's Totally-Not-Tobacco Logos Off its F1 Cars

The text came in at 5:33 in the morning: “Would you allow Starbucks to put their logo on your car for 500 weekly payment? If yes, click blah-blah-blah.”. Sure, I took it for a scam. Why would anyone pay me to put their logo on a car that spends 90% of its time in the garage? And if companies actually do pay that kind of cash, wouldn’t it go to some Gen Z TikTok celeb who hangs out with Kardashians at fancy L.A. places ... not to a boomer who vacations in Palm Springs during the summer because the hotel rates are so good?