Ferrari Once Again Pulls Mission Winnow's Totally-Not-Tobacco Logos Off its F1 Cars

By Mack Hogan
Road & Track
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCigarette advertisements have been banned from Formula 1 for over a decade. Since 2006, no car can bear advertisements for cigarettes, tobacco, or tobacco products. And still, in 2021, a division of one of the world's largest tobacco companies is the title sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari. This past weekend, the team announced it was once again pulling that sponsor's logos from its cars for all races in the European Union. Doing so voluntarily allows the brand to avoid getting banned by regulators.

