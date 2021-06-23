Cancel
Jennifer Aniston Said She Wants to Always Be Remembered for Making People Laugh

By Emily Weaver
HelloGiggles
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston has been a staple in television and film since the '90s, and not a blip of time has gone by where she wasn't on the screen making people laugh. The comedic roles she has played over the years (and there's too many to list here) go to show that she is someone who will be remembered for making those around her smile and laugh, which is a hope of hers, she tells People in this week's printed issue.

