Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg to host Olympics recap comedy show

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbZsb_0ad72xX000
Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will recap the Tokyo Summer Olympics in the Peacock series "Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will host an Olympics recap comedy show for Peacock.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Hart, 41, and Snoop Dogg, 49, will recap the Tokyo Summer Olympics in the new series Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.

Olympic Highlights is described as a "hilariously funny commentary series." Hart and Snoop Dogg "will recap the Olympics' most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don't go as planned."

"Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics," Peacock said.

Olympic Highlights is produced by Hart's LOL Studios. Paul Pawlowski will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Hart, Jeff Clanagan and Candice Wilson Cherry.

Hart first hinted at the series during the NBCUniversal upfront in May. The actor signed a multi-year deal with Peacock in 2020.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place July 23-Aug. 8. Organizers in Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee said Monday that the limit for local fans attending the Olympics this year will be 50% capacity per venue up to 10,000 people.

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
