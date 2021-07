The latest product on the Celo platform is a P2P app for sending remittances cheaply. Image: Shutterstock. It's been a muted few days for the crypto market, with prices for the top 10 coins remaining mostly flat or declining slightly in the past 24 hours. One cryptocurrency that's defying the stagnant market is Celo, which is up over 20% in the past day to hit $3.59; over the past week, it's surged by nearly 40%.