Let's Get Biodegradable: Lorde Details CD Alternative for ‘Solar Power’ & Eco-Conscious New Era

By Jason Lipshutz
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of heightening fan anticipation following 2017’s Melodrama, Lorde at long last announced her next album era on Monday (June 21). The New Zealand pop star revealed the Aug. 20 release date of her third studio album, Solar Power, and a 2022 world tour in support of the project.

www.billboard.com
Related
MusicVulture

Lorde Releases Her Beachside Babe Bop ‘Solar Power’

Like the sun breaking through the clouds, Lorde’s new single, “Solar Power,” is here after a dark few years without new Lorde music (never mind a bit of a confusing release that involved the song reportedly leaking on streaming in multiple countries). “Solar Power,” which Lorde first teased on her website on June 7, finds the New Zealand pop musician once again teaming with Melodrama producer Jack Antonoff, along with tapping fellow singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo for some backing vocals. It’s a sunny, acoustic-driven song about a good day on the beach, as the cover art teases (“My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches,” she sings), before culminating in a bridge reminiscent of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90.” The “Solar Power” music video finds Lorde frolicking among a crowd of beachgoers — dancing, playing chess, sipping drinks, dancing on a floating platform in the ocean, and generally living her best life. Altogether, it’s easily one of Lorde’s happiest songs to date, after the performer previously told fans that “good things came out. Happy, playful things,” when she began recording music for a third album in December 2019. As if a new Lorde song alone wouldn’t be something to be happy about.
MusicNME

Lorde reveals release date and tracklist for new album ‘Solar Power’

Lorde has revealed the release date and tracklist for her much anticipated third studio album, ‘Solar Power’. After months of teasing her return, the New Zealand singer-songwriter shared her new single ‘Solar Power’ earlier this month, which is her first new material since 2017’s ‘Melodrama‘. In a five-star review, NME‘s...
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Hints at New Music With 'Solar Power' Cover Art

Lorde is further fuelling the rumors of her return by posting the cover art of a possible project entitled Solar Power. The 24-year-old artist shared the artwork on her official website with the caption that reads, “ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE.” Nothing on the website is clickable or will bring you to another page, leaving fans to wonder if this is the highly-anticipated L3 album.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Everything We Know About Lorde's Solar Power Album, Including the Potential Release Date

For four years, we clung to the heart-pounding theatricality of "Green Lights" and the cry-yourself-to-sleep piano tempo of "Liability," repeatedly refreshing the onion ring review Instagram account for any sign that Lorde hadn't forgotten us. On June 10, the "prettier Jesus" came frolicking back into our lives in the sunny, flirtatious "Solar Power" music video, radiating sunshine in a yellow two-piece and promising a summer of warmth, joy, and rejuvenation.
Musicwfav951.com

Lorde Uses Crop Circles To Tease ‘Solar Power’ Album

Lorde posted a video of crop circles to promote her upcoming album. There wasn’t any music in the clip, but she wrote: “Every perfect summer's gotta take the flight.”. The video features a swooping view over a wide grassy area and then zeros in on a giant crop circle that spells out the album's initials, SP, in tall grass.
MusicNYLON

16 Songs About Summer To Hear After Lorde's "Solar Power"

These scorching months have meant many things to many artists. Come June 20, the day of the solstice, summer will finally begin. Thus kicking off the four months of heat, sweat, and euphoria the rest of the year simply builds up to. Let’s be honest, summer is the best season. It’s a feeling, a vibration, and lifestyle (one that’s infinitely more interesting than one centered around a pumpkin). “It’s a new state of mind,” as Lorde sings it on her single “Solar Power.”
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Lorde explains 'feral' Solar Power artwork

Lorde has described her 'Solar Power' artwork as "a little bit feral". The 'Royals' hitmaker has opened up on the cover for her upcoming third studio album, which is taken from the ground and shows the singer jumping over the camera with her bottom on show.
Musicatlanticcitynews.net

Lorde announces new album 'Solar Power', world tour dates

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Lorde is back, and she's ready to rule your playlists once again! Nearly a week after dropping her new summer track 'Solar Power', the singer has announced the release date and tracklist of her upcoming third album of the same name. The Grammy-winning singer's third...
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Lorde, 'Solar Power'

After a four-year drought, Lorde has returned to us, delirious with joy, biting A Tribe Called Quest and indulging in the erotic. A new single, "Solar Power" — the title of which doubles as her forthcoming third studio album — finds the New Zealand singer-songwriter embracing a significantly sunnier state of mind. Guiding the masses to the shore like a beach babe messiah, Lorde's cult of happiness lacks no support; notable for acoustic guitar plucking from co-writer and producer Jack Antonoff, "Solar Power" features Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo on backing vocals. At its percussion-heavy, George Michael-esque climax, the track explodes with transcendental euphoria, a celebration of nature's restorative capacity.
MusicNME

Lorde shares ‘Solar Power’ teaser video: “Every perfect summer’s gotta take its flight”

Lorde has shared a new teaser video for her album less than a week since the release of her comeback single, ‘Solar Power’. The clip, titled “Every perfect summer’s gotta take its flight”, features wide aerial shots of a crop circle and a beach formation that both spell out the letters “SP” – the initials of ‘Solar Power’, which is also the title of her next album.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Lorde Details Her Highly Anticipated Third Album “Solar Power”

Last week, Lorde returned with the ultraviolet single “Solar Power.” It recalled George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” and Primal Scream’s “Loaded.” It sampled cicadas, and it was an apt love letter to that big ol’ star in the sky from the singer who pronounced on her last album Melodrama that she was going to disappear into the sun. Today, the New Zealand musician released more details about her long-awaited third album: Solar Power is coming August 20, and she’s announced a tour for 2022. She also revealed the track list, which features twelve songs along with two bonus tracks.
Worldstereoboard.com

Lorde Adds Two New London Shows To UK Leg Of The Solar Power Tour Due To Demand

Lorde has added two new London shows to the UK leg of The Solar Power Tour. Due to demand, the New Zealand singer and songwriter will now also play the Roundhouse on June 3, the day following her previously announced gigs at the venue, and Alexandra Palace on June 28. Tickets for the latter go on sale at 10am on June 30.
PhotographyPosted by
Forbes

25 Outstanding Artistic Photos, Winners Of International Siena Creative Photography Awards 2021

The 2021 Siena Creative Photo Awards, a global platform for artistic photography, has released the winners of this year’s competition recognizing and rewarding visionary artists using photographic processes and images. This internationally prestigious contest, founded in 2015, honors contemporary unique visions and the photographer’s skills to translate them into exceptional...
Musicshutter16.com

HOT HALF DOZEN 6.8.21

