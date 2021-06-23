Cancel
Virginia Police Arrest Attendees Protesting New Transgender Policies at Chaotic School Board Meeting

By Rudy Takala
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia’s Loudoun County school board shut down a public comment period, and called police to arrest attendees, after parents objected to new transgender policy proposals. Parents attended the Tuesday meeting to weigh in on new policies that include allowing transgender students to choose which restrooms they use, in addition to requiring employees to use the students’ preferred names. The board is expected to vote on the proposals on August 10.

