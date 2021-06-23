Everyone in the new Candyman trailer just needs to stop saying his name already

One would think that the past two years might have finally put the Candyman legend to bed, given that we’ve been staring at a mirror saying his name ever since March 2020 just waiting for Nia DaCosta’s remake to appear. But instead it may just need to be updated. All you have to do is say it 150,000 times and, sure, you’ll get a brand new Candyman trailer. The results of this experiment really aren’t designed to be reproduced, but we’re pretty sure there’s an association regardless — how else would you explain that Universal chose this lovely Wednesday to drop a brand new preview to help end (or, in fact, prolong) our suffering.