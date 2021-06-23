Watch Now: Russian strongman sets world record for moving Ferris wheel

Family heirlooms often have interesting stories behind them. The story behind the extremely rare Patek Philippe may not seem that interesting, despite the watch going for $7.8 million in a recent auction. “In 1956, Mr. A.G., an entrepreneur, originally from Bologna, bought the present timepiece from an official Patek Philippe retailer in Italy,” says a note from the family of the original owner. “The watch belonged to the original owner until 1978. When he passed away, the watch was passed down to his only son. In 2018, the watch was passed down to the grandchildren of the original owner. Today, the grandchildren are offering the present timepiece.”