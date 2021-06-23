The Huge Tip Left At This New Hampshire Restaurant Stunned Staff

When it comes to tipping restaurant staff, it's well-known that the protocol is different depending on where you find yourself in the world. According to Lonely Planet, several eateries in Europe already add a service charge to the final bill and tipping isn't considered essential. Meanwhile, in the U.S. and Canada, tipping is pretty much the norm, of course, and most places do expect a tip from customers, usually around 20% of the bill. Meanwhile, restaurants in Central and South American destinations such as Mexico, Argentina, and Peru usually include service charges in the final bill.