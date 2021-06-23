The Fine Art Of Financing: Grants, Residencies And Other Funding For Artists

This is our monthly list of arts-funding opportunities. Look back at our past lists on leoweekly.com for opportunities that might still have open deadlines. Lexington, Kentucky: Living Arts and Sciences Center, Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead Exhibition brings together the visual traditions of Día de los Muertos presented in conjunction with the Living Arts & Science Center’s Day of the Dead Festival. The LASC’s Day of the Dead Exhibition generally features artists that create work in response to the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. Located at 362 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky. The LASC is seeking freestanding or pedestal-based sculptural or 2-D art works created to the theme of Day of the Dead to be on display leading up to the Living Arts and Science Center’s Day of the Dead Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23.