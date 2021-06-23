Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

The Fine Art Of Financing: Grants, Residencies And Other Funding For Artists

By Melissa Chipman
leoweekly.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is our monthly list of arts-funding opportunities. Look back at our past lists on leoweekly.com for opportunities that might still have open deadlines. Lexington, Kentucky: Living Arts and Sciences Center, Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead Exhibition brings together the visual traditions of Día de los Muertos presented in conjunction with the Living Arts & Science Center’s Day of the Dead Festival. The LASC’s Day of the Dead Exhibition generally features artists that create work in response to the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead. Located at 362 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky. The LASC is seeking freestanding or pedestal-based sculptural or 2-D art works created to the theme of Day of the Dead to be on display leading up to the Living Arts and Science Center’s Day of the Dead Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23.

www.leoweekly.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Art Gallery#Art Works#D A De Los Muertos#Mexican#Lasc#Haga Clic Aqu#Functionfest#Programs Advocacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...