Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

St. Johns County teacher receives 2021 C-SPAN teacher fellowship

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 10 days ago
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A teacher at Allen D. Nease High School in Ponte Vedra has been selected as one of five participants in C-SPAN’s 2021 Teacher Fellowship Program.

On Wednesday C-SPAN announced that Cordes Lindow will collaborate with C-SPAN’s Education Relations team for four weeks to create content for C-SPAN Classroom, a free online teaching resource for educators.

Now in its 28th year, C-SPAN’s Fellowship Program selects teachers to partner with the Education Relations team to create new content for the upcoming school year. Last summer, due to COVID-19, the four-week, in-person experience shifted to an online environment. This year, the program continues virtually, where educators will develop project ideas to feature on the C-SPAN Classroom website.

The educators will receive $1,000 for participating in the program.

Lindow is piloting International Relations Honors at Nease High School in the upcoming school year. She has also taught AP U.S. Government & Politics, Law Studies, Contemporary History, World History, U.S. History and International Relations.

The St. Johns teacher co-wrote the World History curriculum in Prince Georges County, Maryland, and developed history lessons for a PBS biography series. Previously, she lived in Europe for 20 years as a Peace Corps volunteer and ESOL teacher focusing on world affairs.

Each fellow was selected by a panel of C-SPAN representatives and evaluated based on their innovative use of C-SPAN programming in their curriculum, commitment to professional development and creative use of technology and social platforms.

“With the move to virtual and hybrid learning over the past year and a half, our online lessons and digital resources helped bridge the gap for many teachers and students,” said Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations. “We look forward to working with Cordes as we develop new resources this summer to further support the instructional needs of educators returning to school in the fall.”

“We partner with C-SPAN to support educational programs like the C-SPAN Classroom because we believe it’s important that students understand how our government works,” said Bill Ferry, Senior Director of External Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast in North Florida. “We’re proud to provide all three C-SPAN networks in Jacksonville and St. Augustine and share their robust educational and political resources with the North Florida community.”

The Fellowship will take place July 5-30.

Educators can learn more about teacher opportunities with C-SPAN, including the Fellowship Program, conferences and free online training at www.c-span.org/classroom/opportunities/.

About C-SPAN:

C-SPAN, the public affairs network providing Americans with unfiltered access to congressional proceedings, was created in 1979 as a public service by the cable television industry and is now funded through fees paid by cable and satellite companies that provide C-SPAN programming. C-SPAN connects with millions of Americans through its three commercial-free TV networks, C-SPAN Radio, the C-SPAN Radio App, C-SPAN.org and various social media platforms. C-SPAN’s robust public affairs programming includes national and international public policy conversations; its popular morning show Washington Journal; book and author discussions on Book TV; a chronicle of America’s past on American History TV; and more. The network’s video-rich website contains over 265,000 hours of searchable and shareable content, archived since 1987 for educational and reporting purposes. Learn more about C-SPAN at https://www.c-span.org/about/faq/. Engage with C-SPAN on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and stay connected through weekly and daily newsletters.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
47K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

