Triggerfish Launches Netflix-Sponsored Pan-African Story Artist Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

By Amid Amidi
Cartoon Brew
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading South African studio Triggerfish on Wednesday announced a call for entries for a pan-African Story Artist Lab. The program is sponsored by Netflix. Triggerfish has enjoyed terrific success with its earlier story lab programs. Malenga Mulendema, a Zambian writer who participated in the 2015 edition, developed her project Mama K’s Super 4 in the lab, and it is now being produced by Triggerfish as Netflix’s first original African animated series. A subsequent story lab program resulted in a nine-person all-African-women writing team working with head writer Amy Keating Rogers for Mulendema’s series.

