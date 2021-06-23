Cancel
A New Baby Giraffe Was Just Born At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

By Brooke McDonald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe animal residents at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World have been treating us to such a steady stream of precious newborn animals lately that it’s almost too much cuteness to handle. Just last month, some lucky guests on board the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride witnessed the birth of a baby zebra. This week, we got our first look at the newest animal addition to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a Masai giraffe calf.

Walt Disney World Welcomes Adorable Giraffe Calf: It’s a Boy

Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – In honor of the longest day of the year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park announced the recent birth of a strapping, long-necked male giraffe. The healthy calf weighed in at 183 pounds and stands six feet tall, according to Disney’s animal care team on site for the birth. The still-to-be named calf is calm, relaxed and enjoys cuddle time with his mom, Lily. Distinct markings reveal a butterfly on his right shoulder, heart-shaped spots on his coat and a white-tipped speckled mane.
