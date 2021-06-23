A New Baby Giraffe Was Just Born At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are expensive. There's nothing new about that, but recent price-hikes could make even Donald Duck quack in fury. One of the more shocking recent additions to the Disneyland menu was a headline-grabbing $100 sandwich offered in the Avengers Campus at Disneyland's California Adventure, although the sandwich is big enough to serve six to eight people. If you do the math, this makes it a pretty good deal compared to the costs of individual meals. That said, Disney Parks is raising prices elsewhere to make up for Disneyland being closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic. While Walt Disney World was open for most of the pandemic in Florida, Disneyland didn't re-open until April 30.