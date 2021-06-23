Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gamethread: White Sox at Pirates

By Bill Meincke
South Side Sox
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emotions White Sox fans experience after a loss are a rollercoaster. A rickety, unstable, decrepit rollercoaster that gives riders a whiplash they’ll be dealing with for days. Now imagine that feeling for five games in a row. It’s been five straight losses for the White Sox, and that isn’t...

www.southsidesox.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrin Jackson
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Len Kasper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#The White Sox#The Houston Astros#Era#The Cincinnati Reds#Whitesox#Espn1000#Bucs#Nbcschicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBarcamax.com

Seventh-inning response carries Pirates to victory over White Sox

PITTSBURGH — The lasting image from the Pirates’ 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on Tuesday might well be Gregory Polanco jumping and cheering in front of the home dugout, the much maligned outfielder working his way from one end to the other in celebration. They’re...
MLBaudacy.com

Moran struggling, Pirates drop 4-3 decision to White Sox

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Tuesday against the White Sox the Pirates took advantage of their opportunities, Wednesday afternoon leaving eight on base in a 4-3 loss to Chicago. The biggest missed opportunity in the fifth as Adam Frazier singled, Ke’Bryan Bayes walked with no outs. Bryan Reynolds hit it...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What’s new with the Chicago White Sox, the Pirates’ next opponent?

The Pirates will face the Chicago White Sox in a two-game series that begins Tuesday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the AL Central rival. The rotation is dangerous — Pirates fans probably need not be reminded, considering Lucas Giolito no-hit their team in Chicago just last season. They’ll face him again in the first game of the season Tuesday night, and he figures to be just as tough. So far, he has 3.86 ERA and has 103 strikeouts in 14 starts. And the Pirates, with their lack of power, don’t seem especially well-positioned to take advantage of his biggest weakness, a tendency to allow a lot of homers. The White Sox’ success goes far beyond him, too. Wednesday starter Dylan Cease has also been striking out a lot of hitters en route to a 3.99 ERA. And each of the team’s other three starters have ERAs under the 4.00 mark, with Lance Lynn leading the way at 2.02. Add it all up and it’s not hard to see why this team is fourth in starter ERA at 3.17, making this one of the Pirates’ tougher assignments this season.
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates fall to White Sox/In St. Louis tonight on WISR

The Chicago White Sox defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park. Adam Frazier, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds led the Bucs with two hits each. Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak with the win. The loss dropped the Pirates to 20 games under .500 with a 26-46 overall record.
MLBPocono Record

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (43-29) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-45) open a two-game series Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch at PNC Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the White Sox vs. Piratesodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Lucas Giolito is the projected starting pitcher for the...
MLB977rocks.com

Pirates rally to to White Sox/Mars native Bednar earns first MLB win

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-3 last night at PNC Park. Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson was magnificent in his outing until giving up a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning that gave the White Sox a 3-2 lead, but the Bucs came right back with four-runs in the bottom of the inning for the victory.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates to sign RHP Shelby Miller to minor league contract

The Pirates have agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Shelby Miller, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Miller will be assigned to Triple-A after completing COVID-19 protocols. Miller was designated for assignment and then released by the Cubs in May, as he was rocked for seven runs...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Scratched from lineup

Garcia was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Twins for an undisclosed reason. Manager Tony La Russa said that Garcia will likely be available for Friday's series opener against Detroit, but the team didn't want to push him during the day game after Wednesday's night game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Danny Mendick will take his place at second base and bat eighth.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Likely headed to Chicago

Burger is expected to be recalled by the White Sox for the team's weekend series against Detroit, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger would be recalled to provide infield depth and potentially start at third base in the absence of Yoan Moncada (hand). The 25-year-old Burger overcame a torn Achilles that required two surgeries and cost him both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. Through 185 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte this season, he has maintained a 149 wRC+ with a .275 ISO.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 8, Twins 5

Chicago’s recent five-game losing streak was highlighted by poor offense, but their current four-game winning streak has seen them reverse their fortunes at the plate. The White Sox (48-32) have scored seven or more runs in each of their last four games, including today’s 8-5 win over the Twins to complete the sweep and push the division rival 14 1⁄2 games back.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out as expected Friday

Moncada (hand) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Tigers. Moncada's absence from the lineup comes as no surprise as the club said Thursday that he's likely to miss the entire weekend series in Detroit with a bruised right hand. He'll continue to target a return to the lineup early next week for the series in Minnesota.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox complete sweep, 8-5

It looked on paper like a pitchers’ duel. Just under four hours and 354 pitches later, we can safely declare that’s not exactly what occurred. It was Carlos Rodón, who has usually been terrific this season, vs. José Berríos, who has usually owned the White Sox through the years. So much for “usually.”