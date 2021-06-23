Applications Being Accepted for 2021 Bird City Texas Program

Initiative strives to create more resilient communities for people and birds. AUSTIN – Audubon Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), partners in the Bird City Texas program (BCT), are excited to announce the launch of the 2021 BCT application process. BCT was launched in 2019 as a way to recognize the work communities are doing in the name of conservation. Now in its third year, the program has seven certified communities, overseeing care and action on more than 75,000 acres of city-owned parklands. BCT certified communities are taking tremendous steps forward for birds, wildlife and future generations.