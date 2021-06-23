Your Day in Women’s Basketball, June 23: Sun win behind big days from Bonner and Jones
Connecticut’s ferocious third-quarter comeback against Dallas snaps 3-game losing streak. I had the pleasure of attending the Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings game last night, and I learned a LOT about both teams. First of all, Sun fans love UConn alums unconditionally, as Moriah Jefferson got almost the same level of applause when announced in the Wings’ starting lineup as the actual Sun players.highposthoops.com