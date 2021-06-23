Your Day in Women’s Basketball, June 23: Sun win behind big days from Bonner and Jones

Although this wasn’t necessarily a surprise by any means, it should not take away from the acknowledgement and celebration that both Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier deserve. They are both having career seasons at nearly opposite ends of their professional spectrum. The pair will share the stage together as part of the WNBA’s “USA Women vs. Team WNBA” format where all-stars that were also named on the USA Olympic team will be pitted against the rest of the WNBA all-stars. Obviously both Fowles and Collier will be slotted on USA Women.