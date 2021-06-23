Cancel
California State

The Manual Porsche 911 GT3 Will Be Available In California, After All

By José Rodríguez Jr.
Jalopnik
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the 911 GT3 Touring was announced for the 2022 model year, there was a bit of bad news for drivers in California who wanted their new Porsche to come with three pedals. The new GT3 and GT3 Touring would not be available with a manual transmission there because it didn’t comply with a noise regulation.

