It has been a rough ride for the Chicago White Sox in 2021. Their record is magnificent but it looks even better when you consider all of the missing parts due to injury. Eloy Jimenez has missed the entire season so far, Luis Robert has been gone for months, and guys like Michael Kopech, Nick Madrigal, Lance Lynn, Billy Hamilton, Adam Eaton and Tim Anderson have all spent time on the IL. Now, Adam Engel will join them for the second time this season.