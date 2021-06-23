SGP Cafecito Hour | Pride Month

Please join us this Friday morning with your cafecito, for an engaging and important conversation. Sabiduria is hosting another Cafecito hour Friday (6/25) at 8am. The platica (talk) will focus on following a timeline to highlight some historical and present day Latinx LGBTQ activists/advocates, in an effort to uplift their efforts and explore the intersectional experience of Latinx LGBTQ individuals during pride month. As always, we hope to not only celebrate the diversity and achievements of the Latinx community but to increase awareness of the ways in which we can promote social justice.