Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

Marjorie ‘Marge’ Johnson

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Graveside services for Marjorie “Marge” Johnson, age 87, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Brashear Cemetery with Bro. Steve Cook officiating. Pallbearers will be Todd Nance, Sam Johnson, Billy Bob Stewart, Randy Stewart, Chris Kelly, David Kelly, John Hammons, and Owen Kelly. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to service, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Marge passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.

www.ksstradio.com
Community Policy
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Johnson
Person
Randy Stewart
Person
Todd Nance
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Cumby High School#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Welding Goes Well at PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop instructor John Plemons (right), observes as structural welding students, Jason Johnson (left) of Quitman, and Michael Reagan of Caddo Mills practice operating a track torch. To learn more about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. For registration information call the Sulphur Springs campus at 903-885-1232. For...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Retirement Reception For KSST Sports Director Don Julian

Julian expressed appreciation for all of the community members who attended the retirement party. Among the many well wishers were local business people, elected and appointed city and county officials, the district director for a state representative, a few coaches, organization and community leaders, other news professionals, past and present KSST staff, and fans who have all had the pleasure of working with and getting to know Julian over the past 15 years. Many recalled fun things they remembered about Julian, favorite occasions and memories, and their favorite Don Julian catch phrases.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu For June 28-July 2, 2021

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for June 28-July 2, 2021, includes:. Monday – Chicken Parmesan, Italian Vegetables and Garlic Sticks. Tuesday...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Annual Genealogy Lock-In Set for July 17, Noon til 8 PM

Here’s a heads-up for local Genealogists and persons interested in researching your family tree, or long-ago people and places in Hopkins County. Get ready to attend the annual Genealogy Lock-In, an 8-hour-long opportunity to dig deep into the records kept within the Hopkins County Genealogy Research Library. Cost is a $15 donation per person. Door prizes are planned, along with a complimentary light supper served between 5 and 6pm. Volunteers will be on hand to assist you to use the computers, records and research features. How can you attend the annual Lock-In on Saturday July 17, 2021? Register by mail or by phone. Mail request to Genealogy Research Library, 611 North Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482 or phone 903-885-8523.
Paris, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs News

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders in the Sulphur Springs area interested in computer coding/programming had the opportunity to learn some of the concepts at a coding camp conducted at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center. Cedric Crawford, instructor in computer information systems at PJC, pictured above with two young campers, is instructing the course along with assistant Alexis Rodriquez.