Marjorie ‘Marge’ Johnson
Graveside services for Marjorie “Marge” Johnson, age 87, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Brashear Cemetery with Bro. Steve Cook officiating. Pallbearers will be Todd Nance, Sam Johnson, Billy Bob Stewart, Randy Stewart, Chris Kelly, David Kelly, John Hammons, and Owen Kelly. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to service, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Marge passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.www.ksstradio.com