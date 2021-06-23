Marjorie ‘Marge’ Johnson

Here’s a heads-up for local Genealogists and persons interested in researching your family tree, or long-ago people and places in Hopkins County. Get ready to attend the annual Genealogy Lock-In, an 8-hour-long opportunity to dig deep into the records kept within the Hopkins County Genealogy Research Library. Cost is a $15 donation per person. Door prizes are planned, along with a complimentary light supper served between 5 and 6pm. Volunteers will be on hand to assist you to use the computers, records and research features. How can you attend the annual Lock-In on Saturday July 17, 2021? Register by mail or by phone. Mail request to Genealogy Research Library, 611 North Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482 or phone 903-885-8523.