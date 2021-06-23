Cancel
Lonsdale, MN

Lonsdale announces Community Days Grand Marshal

New Prague Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce and the Lonsdale Community Days Committee announced on Wednesday, June 23 that Daryl Rieck has been chosen as the 2021 Lonsdale Grand Marshal. According to a press release, Rieck has been an integral part of the community for more than 35 years. It listed Rieck’s commitment to Londale being the American Legion Commander, instructor for AARP Defensive Course Classes, member of the Veteran's Memorial Task Force, Memorial Day Service Organizer, and volunteer who always helps with BINGO on Saturday evenings at the Legion.

