Frontier has done it again. The airline that seems to love to be hated — just as long as people continue to buy their ultra-budget fares, that is — managed to create a new, especially egregious way to outrage customers. In a brazen step beyond other penny-pinching fees, add-on costs for things like carry-on baggage and seat assignments, Frontier quietly started imposing a new “COVID Recovery Charge” in May. Though the fee had been in place for more than a month, it was first reported June 22 by the aviation blog Miles to Memories. Within a day after coming to light, the backlash forced Frontier to rescind the fee.