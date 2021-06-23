Cancel
SLATE: Football and basketball news for your Wednesday

By JT VanGilder
Cover picture for the articleThe seal appears to be officially broken, which hopefully means a few more commits before the June contact period ends. It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to pick up their second commit this week, as Brayden Loftin, a 6’5 207lb tight end from Council Bluffs, IA, announced he was committing to Chris Klieman and Kansas State. Loftin does not currently have a star rating on 247 or Rivals, but held offers from Coastal Carolina, Air Force, Army, and Buffalo, plus Harvard and Yale (who don’t technically offer scholarships to athletes). The Iowa native is just the second out-of-state commit, out of six total now, for the Wildcats so far in the 2022 class.

