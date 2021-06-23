Is Charlie Brown a counterculture icon?

Summer reading is in full swing, and with it, plenty of tantalizing new books hitting our shelves and beach towels. But maybe you, like some of us, want to stop reading new books. Maybe for you, summer is about catching up on the books you might have missed—in the last year, or the last decade, or the last century. Well, not to fret: here at Literary Hub, we have reading recommendations for you, too. This year, I asked the Lit Hub staff to write about their favorite summer re-reads—the books they return to in hot weather, the books they first read on a boat (or something), and the books they love that just feel like summer to them. They came back with a few suggestions. Here are the books we think you should read this summer (and every summer, if you want).