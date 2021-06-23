Skiers dominate at King of Darkness

High up in the darkened sky, Sasha Danisheuskaya seemingly floats with ease — like a bird caught in a strong headwind. With the ski handle firmly in hand, and her skis spread, it’s a moment Danisheuskaya has experienced countless times all around the world. So despite being more than 100 feet in the air, it’s just another day at the office as she soars during the King of Darkness ski tournament Saturday, June 19, on Lake Hancock in Horizon West.