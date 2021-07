We asked Valley brewers: What’s one local beer you love to drink that’s not your own? Here’s what they had to say. “I’ve always been a sucker for beer fermented with real, whole cherries, and Plan Bee’s Kärnet delivers with a hefty dose of juicy-yet-dry, tart Montmorency cherry vibrancy. This beer is ripe with toasted almond, cinnamon, nutmeg, and bready characteristics that I crave year-round.”