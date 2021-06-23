Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Sports Spotlight: Tristan Trimbee, Windermere Little League

By Troy Herring
orangeobserver.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindermere Little League’s Tristan Trimbee had an average of .875 with five home runs and 11 RBIs during her team’s three-game district tourney. Tristan Trimbee has been a part of Windermere Little League for six seasons now, and she’s tearing it up in the circle and at the plate so far this All-Star season. During the team’s three-game district tournament, Trimbee hit for an average of .875 with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

www.orangeobserver.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The West Orange Times#Windermere Observer#Bs#The University Of Alabama#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Winter Garden, FLorangeobserver.com

Sports Spotlight: Ethan Brown, Winter Garden Squeeze

Pitcher Ethan Brown is in his third year with the Florida Collegiate Summer League's Winter Garden team. Now in his third year playing in the Florida Collegiate Summer League with the Winter Garden Squeeze, Ethan Brown is looking forward to sharpening his skills as he prepares to join the team at the University of South Florida this fall. A week into the season, Brown has pitched four innings with a 6.75 ERA.
Foresthill, CAUnion

Little League: Titans take home TOC title

After four straight days of softball on a picturesque diamond in Foresthill, it was the Nevada City Titans who walked off the field with the Little League District 11 Major Division (10-12 years old) Tournament of Champions banner. The Titans went 3-0 in the tourney, powering past a team from...
Nogales, AZNogales International

Little League back in action in Nogales

Last Tuesday afternoon, longtime local baseball fan Mary Picos was sitting behind home plate on a camping chair, a cooler at her feet and family members at her side as two teams of miniature ballplayers – both clad in versions of Arizona Diamondbacks uniforms – slugged it out on the field.
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Sayre Little League knocks down RTL

SAYRE – The Sayre Little League Majors made quick work in three innings turning in a dominating display with a 24-0 win over RTL in All-Star pool play. The squad picked up a win in their first game of District 15 play, while pitcher Brendan Cooke earned himself a no-hitter striking out eight of the nine batters he faced.
SportsThe Citizens Voice

Little League photos wanted

Little League presidents and team managers are asked to submit their all-star team photos and photos of league champions for publication in The Citizens’ Voice Little League issue. Photos can be sent to sports@citizensvoice.com. Emailed photos should have a resolution of 200 dpi. For more information, call 570-821-2065. Deadline to submit is July 1.
Maple Grove, MNccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Contreras Sisters, Maple Grove Girls Golf

The final CCX Sports Spotlight for the 2020-21 school year features the Contreras sisters from the Maple Grove girls golf team. Senior Lauren and twin sophomores Julia and Maria Contreras made up half of the lineup at the state tournament for the Crimson. They helped maple Grove to an unbeaten...
BaseballSporting News

Is this Little League? Rundown blunders abound this week in baseball

The art of the rundown, in recent weeks, has been less Leonardo da Vinci-realism-with-paints and more my-2-year-old-scribbling-with-melty-crayons. It has not been pretty, especially for the teams throwing the baseball around the infield. The gaffe in the Pirates-Cubs game near the end of May was an all-timer. Even now, I still...
Sportssouthernillinoisnow.com

Softball Center Stage At Little League Complex Monday

At the Little League Complex last night in girls pitch, Landers beat United Medical 16-2. For Landers, Reagan Shuler worked 3 innings and struck out 8. Kendall Zimmermann worked the final inning with 2 strikeouts. She also had a double at the plate. Ashlyn Jamison added a single. For United Medical, Quinn Wolfe worked 3 innings and struck out 3. Kinley Haines added a triple and double while Zetta Graham singled.
Baseballchatsports.com

Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: The Worcester outfield gets the spotlight

Welcome to a new feature here at Over The Monster in which we will be looking at the best players on the farm from the past week. With the new minor-league schedule being implemented this year that has teams playing six-game series every week with Mondays off, there are no Minor Lines on Tuesdays. We figured rather than just leaving that timeslot blank every week, we’d hand out some fake, virtual hardware. Each week, we’ll pick players of the week for both position players and pitchers, as well as an honorable mention in each category. (See Previous Winners Here)
Baseballsyvnews.com

Elks takes Lompoc Little League crown

The Elks took care of business Friday and Saturday and took Sunday off. The Elks captured the Lompoc Little League city majors division championship Saturday with a 5-1 seven-inning win over the Pistons at JM Park. Saturday's win followed the 7-0 win over the Pistons for the Elks and completed...
Collegiate Times

Club sports spotlight: Virginia Tech men’s ice hockey

Virginia Tech has a plethora of club sports available to students who want to stay active and continue playing the sports they love at a competitive level past high school. One of the coolest teams around — pun most definitely intended — is the Virginia Tech Men’s Ice Hockey club team.
BaseballGrosse Pointe News

Around Little League

Playoffs in the Majors division concluded last week with a three-game championship series. In the third and final game, the Angels defeated the A’s 8-5 to win the series. A two-run double from Ethan Collins in the third inning helped the Angels pull away, with pitching by Blake Beers helping secure the win.
Dickson City, PAScranton Times

DISTRICT LITTLE LEAGUE: Nepa leads Lakeland to victory

Winning pitcher Jeffrey Nepa tossed a one-hitter and also blasted three home runs and knocked in seven to lead Lakeland past host Archbald, 13-1, in six innings in a District 32 Little League game Thursday. Chase Magnot also homered for Lakeland. Dickson City 17 Carbondale 4, 6 inn. At Archbald,...
Sportstherecord-online.com

Keystone/Clinton Little League ball set for return

BEECH CREEK, PA – After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, all-star baseball and softball return to the fields of Little League play in Clinton County. The entire 2020 season for Keystone Little League baseball and Clinton Little League softball fell victim to last year’s pandemic and there were lingering doubts over the past winter if Little League ball could resume in 2021. But as COVID cases dropped and vaccinations went up, Little League officials in Williamsport made the decision that playoff ball can take place this summer, although the Little League World Series in August will be for American teams only.\
SportsTimes News

D-18 Little League releases tournament schedules

District 18 Little League representatives met on Tuesday night to set dates, matchups and locations for its 2021 tournaments. District 18 will once again crown champions in three age groups - 10-12-year-old, 8-10-year-old, and 9-11-year-old. Games in the 10-12-year-old division will begin on Friday, June 25. The 10-team tournament will...
BaseballManteca Bulletin

LITTLE LEAGUE: Red Sox finish with a bang

After Northgate Little League managed just one hit two days earlier, Richard Perez capped a 15-hit barrage for the Red Sox on Wednesday with a two- run walk-off home run as they pummeled Mountain House 18-8 in an elimination contest of the District 67 Majors Tournament of Champions at Northgate’s Gillen Field.
EducationMidland Reporter-Telegram

District 3 Little League brackets for June 21

Game 12: Northern LL 12, Mid City LL 7. Northern advances to sectionals in Lubbock, beginning on June 26. Game 10: Northern LL 20, Jim Parker LL 11. Northern advances to sectionals in Lubbock, beginning on June 26. 10-12 year olds. At Midland Northern LL. Saturday. Game 1: Mid City...