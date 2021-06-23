Sports Spotlight: Tristan Trimbee, Windermere Little League
Windermere Little League’s Tristan Trimbee had an average of .875 with five home runs and 11 RBIs during her team’s three-game district tourney. Tristan Trimbee has been a part of Windermere Little League for six seasons now, and she’s tearing it up in the circle and at the plate so far this All-Star season. During the team’s three-game district tournament, Trimbee hit for an average of .875 with five home runs and 11 RBIs.www.orangeobserver.com