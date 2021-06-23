David Archuleta asked God to 'take these feelings away' before coming out
American Idol singer David Archuleta revealed he turned to God to help him through his budding sexuality. One week after openly discussing his queer identity, the reality competition show's season 7 runner-up revealed on Wednesday's Good Morning America that he feels "relief" knowing that he doesn't "have to hide" his identity anymore, though he initially attempted to pray his attractions away while being raised as a Mormon.ew.com