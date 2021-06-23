David Archuleta asked God to 'take these feelings away' before coming out

Ernie Lively may not have been born into an acting family, but he still managed to start one. In addition to having a successful career of his own, he is also the father of five children who are all professional actors. Ernie’s influence in their life can be seen in their love for the arts and the connection they all shared through acting makes the news of his passing even more devastating. On June 3, 2021, Ernie passed away due to complications with his heart. He was 74 years old at the time. Not only is his loss felt by those who loved him the most, but the countless people he touched are also mourning his passing. He will continue to live on through his children and the work he did over the years. Keep reading to learn more about Ernie Lively’s legacy.