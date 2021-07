When Netflix first announced Q-Force back in 2019, the animated series sounded like a queer sendup of the James Bond franchise and other stories about hypermasculine superspies that have been fixtures in the genre space for decades. But Q-Force’s first trailer makes it pretty clear that the energy it’s going for is less 007 and more Totally Spies, aimed at the nearing-middle-age adults who first watched that series when it was first airing back in 2001.