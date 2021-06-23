County fairgrounds becomes sanctuary for animals impacted by fire

As the Wyrick Fire threatens homes in the Heber/Overgaard area, the Navajo County Fairgrounds has become a sanctuary for people needing to evacuate pets and livestock. Manager and Events Director Michelle Stock said that the fairgrounds has plenty of space and thanks to volunteers and donations, plenty of help and feed for animals. “It’s really been overwhelming how generous people have been. We’ve had donations of feed, water, snacks for volunteers. We’ve also had people come out to help sit with the animals,” stated Stock.