Help wanted: The most difficult jobs for Oregon employers to fill

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside seeks a Software Test Engineer – Senior to work in Pittsburgh, PA (Allegheny county). Verify the MyUPMC application meets functional and performance requirements. Develop and execute tests in an Agile/SCRUM based software development model. Review other Quality Assurance test cases to ensure these standards are being met and make suggestions or corrections, as necessary. Must have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering or a related field, plus five (5) years of progressive software engineering, software test engineering or related experience, creating automation test scripts; utilizing programming technologies, including Java, JavaScript, Android and iOS; translating business requirements into software test plans; performing tool evaluation analysis; and conducting Quality Assurance code review. Must have at least four (4) years of experience applying Agile methodologies to software development; and designing and executing test cases. Telecommuting Permissible.