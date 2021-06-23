Cancel
Help wanted: The most difficult jobs for Oregon employers to fill

By Christopher Bjorke
 10 days ago

On the heels of the pandemic, there was the labor shortage, with businesses reporting struggles to find enough applicants to fill posted jobs. In a recent unscientific survey of Business Journal readers, more than 75% of respondents said they had more trouble hiring workers this year compared with last year.

