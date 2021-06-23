Cancel
Minnesota State

State of Minnesota County of Otter Tail

By Louis Hoglund
 10 days ago

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 394.26 NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Otter Tail County Board of Adjustment in the Commissioners’ Room of the Otter Tail County Government Services Center, Fergus Falls, MN or virtually (please refer to the Otter Tail County website for the link for the meeting) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 for considering applications for variance for the following:

