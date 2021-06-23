‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Finale Script Reveals Nick Knew How June Planned to Kill Fred
The season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale proved to be one of the show’s most exciting episodes. Hulu released the finale, titled “The Wilderness,” on June 16. In “The Wilderness,” June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) makes the drastic decision to kill Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). She does so with the help of Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Commander Nick Blaine (Max Minghella).www.cheatsheet.com