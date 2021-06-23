Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Don’t Blame Pandemic for Rise in U.S. Violent Crime

baconsrebellion.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent spikes in violent crime aren’t due to COVID-19 or the economy, as suggested recently in a Virginian-Pilot article exploring causes of a spike in violence in Hampton Roads. Murders frequently fall during recessions and times of economic hardship. In the U.S. homicides fell during the 2007-2009 recession. In many...

www.baconsrebellion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Crime Rates#Violent Crime#U S#The New York Post#The Manhattan Institute#Big Apple#City Council#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Japan
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pavlich: Biden can't ignore defund the police contributions to violent crime spike

As summer 2021 kicks off with an explosion of violent crime around the country, President Biden is set to address the nation this week on the issue. “As we’ve seen around the country, it is a concern of many Americans, Republicans but also Democrats too, not necessarily through a partisan lens. It was something the President felt was appropriate to speak to and tell the American people what he’s doing to help address,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.
Public Safetyreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Blaming guns for America’s rising crime rate

With much of the media, politicians and the president blaming guns for the violence in America, it is time that citizens immediately report any suspicious guns to the police. The police need to arrest the gun, the local district attorneys need to prosecute and the judges need to sentence these guns to long prison terms. Before any gun is released from prison it needs to go through extensive rehabilitation.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Post-Pandemic Crime Wave Plagues District and Other U.S. Cities

In May, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department launched the 2021 Summer Crime Prevention Initiative. According to officials, the initiative counts as a coordinated effort to reduce violent crime in specific areas in the District through strategic prevention and collaborative enforcement. “We bring the Summer Crime Prevention Initiative...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Biden Pushes Effort to Combat Rising Tide of Violent Crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to lay out new steps to stem a rising national tide of violent crime, with a particular focus on gun violence, as administration officials brace for what they fear could be an especially turbulent summer. The worry over crime is real and believed...
Public SafetyPosted by
Madison365

Finding the Warmth of Our Sun 42: Why is gun violence rising? And why police reforms aren’t to blame

There has been a national rise in gun violence across the United States, and some blame police reform efforts with no supporting data. In fact, the data tells a different story, with an increase before “Defund” calls, an increase before tepid defund efforts, and an increase in cities that have increased police budgets. Instead, the data points to the proliferation of gun ownership, unemployment, a breaking social fabric, and an unresponsive government. Let’s explore this complex subject a bit more.
Seattle, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden is showing that he still doesn't care about violent crime

With the issue of crime not going away, the White House is intent on reminding everyone that it still doesn’t understand the problem and still doesn’t have a solution. President Joe Biden is still trying to paint the crime surge as a gun issue in order to redirect it toward gun control. He used his speech on Wednesday to focus far less on crime than on regurgitating the same tired gun-control talking points that he and every other Democrat has trotted out for years. You would hardly be able to tell from Biden's speech that homicides have spiked in the last 15 months.
Wichita, KSPosted by
JC Post

Wichita police partner with feds to address violent crime

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council approved a request by police Tuesday for a federal partnership in an effort to address a surge in violent crime. Police want help from the U.S. Marshals Service as gun violence escalates in the city. Police Chief Gordon Ramsey said Monday that shooting numbers have risen sharply over the past year.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Rising violent crime poses new challenge for White House

President Biden will detail his administration’s crime prevention strategy on Wednesday in a high-profile address that comes as a series of major cities see spikes in crime. Violent crime rates are still well below the rates of previous decades, but the jump has prompted concern in locales in different parts of the country and has become a part of the debate over electing a new mayor in New York City.
POTUSWashington Post

The complicated political jockeying over increases in violent crime

A longstanding critique of efforts by Democratic activists and legislators to curtail mass shootings has been that such violent incidents constitute only a small fraction of gun deaths in the United States in a given year. Each time there’s another mass shooting that spurs a call for action, one response offered by the right is that no such outcry accompanies the gun violence that occurs day in and day out, often in large cities with Democratic mayors. It’s a deflection, but not an incorrect one.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Worried about rising violent crime? You can thank today's progressives

President Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech today outlining his administration’s anti-crime strategy. As we enter the summer months, during which violent crime traditionally surges, it already has been soaring in cities across the country. While Democrats would like to blame COVID-19 for that, the surge started before the pandemic hit, and it was turbo-charged by the rioting and “defund the police” campaigns that followed George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police 13 months ago.
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: DA: Violent crime on rise, but victims often uncooperative

Social media platforms the past several weeks have been flooded with anecdotal reports of violence throughout Clovis. And yet arrests are not reflecting any uptick in crime. And city police have not issued a crime-related news release or public service announcement in more than a month. District Attorney Andrea Reeb...
Public SafetyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

AOC dismisses concerns about rising violent crime as 'hysteria'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to outrage over violent crime spikes across the country as “hysteria.”. "We are seeing these headlines about percentage increases," the New York Democrat told her colleague, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, during a Zoom meeting. "Now, I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much, but I also want to make sure that this hysteria, you know, that this doesn’t drive a hysteria and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context."
Law EnforcementMother Jones

Stop Blaming Crime Rates on Defunding the Police

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Late last year, there was a robbery on my block. I was curious about how the police described the incident, because if early reports were to be believed, I was outside that evening while my neighbor’s home was being burglarized. So, I went to my local police department’s Twitter account to check, only to discover that, indeed, I was outside at the time of the robbery. Soon, I was mesmerized by the seemingly endless stream of tweets recounting robberies, assaults, and car jackings. I hastily exited the screen—just a glimpse of the feed full of crime made me feel as if danger was everywhere. Maybe the next time I left the house, I too would become a victim.
Public SafetyCNN

What lessons can Canada teach America about deadly gun violence?

(CNN) — As Americans across the country celebrated the nation's independence and its freedom from the apparent worst of the coronavirus pandemic, an epidemic of a different kind remained on familiar display: the surge in shootings. It was an incredibly violent weekend across the country. According to the Gun Violence...
Atlanta, GAinsideradvantage.com

Atlanta’s Dangerous Violent Crime Shell Game

Ignoring that her own police department charged less than 75 gang members in the past three years, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms the other day blamed gun laws, school summer break, and Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID policies for the heighted bloodshed she has presided over in Georgia’s capital. Bottoms and...

Comments / 29

Community Policy