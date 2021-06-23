Don’t Blame Pandemic for Rise in U.S. Violent Crime

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Late last year, there was a robbery on my block. I was curious about how the police described the incident, because if early reports were to be believed, I was outside that evening while my neighbor’s home was being burglarized. So, I went to my local police department’s Twitter account to check, only to discover that, indeed, I was outside at the time of the robbery. Soon, I was mesmerized by the seemingly endless stream of tweets recounting robberies, assaults, and car jackings. I hastily exited the screen—just a glimpse of the feed full of crime made me feel as if danger was everywhere. Maybe the next time I left the house, I too would become a victim.