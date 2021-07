It's been a few years since Bridger Brewing made the big announcement and we haven't heard much since. So if you don't remember back in November of 2019, Bridger Brewing announced that they will be not only be building a new taproom, restaurant, and production site in Three Forks right off of HWY 287 but they would also be building an amphitheater for music. This was huge news and exciting to hear for the Gallatin Valley. Not only do we have a new music venue from Logjam Presents with The ELM but now this outdoor venue is going to make summers even better.