As far as Nintendo Switch deals go this Prime Day, this may be the best UK one we've seen: Amazon is currently offering a Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure Bundle for £314.99. And with the number of people choosing to exercise indoors continues to rise, what better than to team it with the world's most popular handheld and try out Ring Fit Adventure. This bundle comes with a neon red and blue Nintendo Switch console as well as a copy of Ring Fit Adventure and the accessories needed to play; the Ring-Con and leg strap. Nice.