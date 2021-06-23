How To Stop Repetition Compulsion From Controlling Your Life
If you’ve found yourself trapped in a cycle of toxic relationships, then you should know you’re not alone. Humans are hardwired to find comfort in repetition. In fact, Sigmund Freud gave this strange practice a name when he dubbed the “desire to return to an earlier state of things” as repetition compulsion. In short, people often look to recreate the past because it’s what they know. Although the word compulsion doesn’t inspire positive connotations, repetition compulsion isn’t always negative. For instance, when you’re feeling anxious or dealing with trauma, you may turn to a favorite movie or TV show over and over again. This behavior is usually harmless and can even serve as a coping mechanism that brings a person comfort when going through a difficult time — which is an example of repetition compulsion that’s unlikely to have a negative impact on your overall well-being.www.scarymommy.com