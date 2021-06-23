The Darkness: Unveiling America's scariest haunted house

Florian Olivo/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, LA — The Darkness is prepared to welcome visitors with all-new concepts and renovation made in celebration of its 27th anniversary.

Located in Soulard, off South Broadway in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, The Darkness Haunted House has been rated as America's Best haunted house.

Several new features and venues such as the Horror Arcade, 5 Minute Coffin Escape Room, Walking Dead Shooting Games, Horror Arcades, Horror Pinball, and Ride the Electric Chair are ready to deliver frights and terrors.

Visitors and guests also present a booth with tons of photos and a massive gift store with various collections to choose from. Additionally, St. Louis Escape is now completed with six different escape rooms, including Dracula, Cellar, Haunted Hotel, The Mummy, Pirates Curse, and Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The Darkness has also introduced their new interactive mini-golf venue, "Silly Putter", located behind St Louis Escape, which features exceptional routes and challenges. Special events are also held during this year, including Krampus Haunted Christmas in December and Valentine's Bloody Date Night in February.

Another Haunted Screampark, Creepyworld, is also ready to welcome visitors with a bigger vision and concept as America's Biggest and Longest Haunted Screampark.

Creepyworld will include 13 Haunted Attractions in one location, including the Sleepy Hollow 3D and the all-new Vampire Crypt 5 Minute Escape Room.

Creepyworld also presents St Louis' only Haunted Hayride 'Trick R Treat Haunted Hayride' plus multiple haunted houses with all-new concepts, including Haunted Asylum, Haunted Prison, Haunted Hospital, Sleepyaway Camp, Krampus, Blackout, Silo-X, Haunted Mansion, and the Sleepy Hollow 3D.

To purchase tickets or find out about upcoming events, visit their website at https://www.thedarkness.com/.

