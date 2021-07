A woman was arrested Monday afternoon in relation to a fatal September car crash in Davenport, in which one person died and two children were severely injured. Jasmin A. Matthews, 26, allegedly lost control of her car, a Saturn Aura, when she was traveling east on River Drive on Sept. 7. She crossed the yellow line and hit a truck near Forest Road. An adult passenger in the Saturn died at the scene, and two children in the Saturn were seriously injured, according to an arrest affidavit.