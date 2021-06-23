Rapper NF coming to the Walmart AMP Oct. 14
Walmart AMP officials are continuing to add to their season lineup. Officials this week announced that rapper NF will perform at the venue on Thursday, Oct. 14. NF’s album Therapy Session won the Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year, and his two songs Perception and The Search were number 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 charts. In addition, his song, Let You Down, reached a triple-platinum certified single in the United States and charted internationally.www.fayettevilleflyer.com