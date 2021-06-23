Cancel
Rapper NF coming to the Walmart AMP Oct. 14

By Abigail Atkinson
fayettevilleflyer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart AMP officials are continuing to add to their season lineup. Officials this week announced that rapper NF will perform at the venue on Thursday, Oct. 14. NF’s album Therapy Session won the Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year, and his two songs Perception and The Search were number 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 charts. In addition, his song, Let You Down, reached a triple-platinum certified single in the United States and charted internationally.

#Rapper#Walmart Amp#Rap Hip Hop Album#Amptickets Com#Walton Arts Center#Niko Moon Tenille Arts#The Black Crowes#Iann Dior Sofaygo
Rogers, ARnwaonline.com

Rap superstar Pitbull coming to AMP

ROGERS -- The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion continues to pad its 2021 season as the venue announced Tuesday Pitbull will make his AMP debut at 8 p.m. Sept. 8. The Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer, also known in his music as "Mr. Worldwide," announces his "I Feel Good Tour" and its Rogers engagement as he prepares for the release of his long-awaited 12th studio album, coming later this year.
Celebritiesfayettevilleflyer.com

Trippie Redd added to the Walmart AMP lineup

Rapper Trippie Redd has been added to the summer lineup at the Walmart AMP. The Ohio-born artist will bring the Tripp at Knight Tour to the venue for a performance on Sunday, Aug. 29. Trippie Redd is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. His mixtape A Love Letter to You gained...
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati CityBeat

Rapper NF Brings His 'Clouds' Tour to Riverbend Music Center in September

Michigan-born Rapper NF — whose sound has prompted many comparisons to Eminem, another Michigan-born Rapper (and at least a couple diss tracks) — will be bringing his Clouds Tour to Cincinnati in September. NF (government name Nathan John Feuerstein) will be playing Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, Sept. 25 with...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Marry in Private Ceremony. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have officially tied the knot. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at their ranch in Oklahoma on Saturday. Via her own Instagram account on Monday, Stefani. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reveal Engagement. Gwen Stefani...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Marry in Private Ceremony. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have officially tied the knot. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at their ranch in Oklahoma on Saturday. Via her own Instagram account on Monday, Stefani. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reveal Engagement. Gwen Stefani...
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Rapper Moneybagg Yo coming to Charleston Aug. 8

Rapper Moneybagg Yo is coming to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Aug. 8. The rapper is known for a variety of songs including the hits, “Time Today,” “Said Sum” and “Rookie of the Year.”. His fourth studio record, “A Gangsta’s Pain,” was released on April 23 and is certified gold. The...
Fayetteville, ARfayettevilleflyer.com

Guitarist Joe Bonamassa coming to the Walton Arts Center Oct 19

Joe Bonamassa’s Fall Tour will come to the Walton Arts Center Tuesday, Oct. 19. at 8 p.m. Bonamassa was called the world’s best blues guitarist by Guitar World Magazine in an article published in 2019. During the shutdown of live performances due to COVID-19, Bonamassa put his efforts into raising...
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Riley Green Found Perspective, and Along Came His Best Songs Yet

"That's What I've Been Told" is the song to start with on Riley Green's new Behind the Bar EP. The acoustic, fiddle-led rambler strikes many of the same tones his signature song "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" hit in 2019. Green has a way of serving fans a muted form of melancholy that takes several listens to decode.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Little Big Town, BoDeans rocking The Amp in August

Hot off the press: Little Big Town and the BoDeans will play a special community show the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, August 13. Concert ticket prices start at $15 and also include a Summerfest ticket that's valid anytime during the Big Gig, September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.
MusicPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

POLL: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in July 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
Nashville, TNCMT

Chris Young Turns Free Nashville Concert Into Music Video Shoot

With both a Kane Brown collaboration and album already entitled Famous Friends, Chris Young enlisting fellow country vocalist Mitchell Tenpenny for his latest single, “At The End of a Bar,” makes sense. However, holding a Monday evening live concert at downtown Nashville’s “Let Freedom Ring” live stage drawing a three-block wide crowd, including rooftop bar and John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge onlookers, is a whole other level of celebrating everyday fans and close allies as “famous friends.”
Theater & DanceTMZ.com

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are Married, First Shots of Dress, Dance

5:00 PM PT -- Annnnnd there they are ... Gwen just posted a whole crop of wedding photos, and as expected -- they are stunning. Check out the collection yourself -- the wedding looks about as magical as we've heard it was, and with the bride being driven off (by Blake) with a fat grin, that pretty much confirms it was.
Alabama StateBillboard

Alabama’s Randy Owen on the Iconic Country Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour and Surviving the Pandemic

In his only conversation about the tour, Alabama’s legendary lead vocalist/principal songwriter Randy Owen says the band’s concert being Bridgestone’s first full concert is news to him. “I didn’t know that,” he says via phone a few days before the show. “I live down here on Lookout Mountain [in Alabama] and what I’ve been doing this morning is planting sweet corn. I’ve got a garden. I raise vegetables.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Gracie McGraw, Daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Shows Off ‘Fun Wednesday Song’ from ‘The Addams Family’

As the daughter of country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Gracie McGraw is used to the attention. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have three young and beautiful daughters who are forging their own paths. Their names are Gracie, Maggie and Audrey and they, along with their famous parents, love family time together. Each of the McGraw girls is looking to jump-start their own careers in fields like modeling and acting. It is easy to tell the McGraw family is super close from their social media posts that show them having fun together. The girls are quite active on social media and often share their latest adventures with their fans and followers.

