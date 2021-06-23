Chauncey “Mick” Huber

View more in
Westhope, ND
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Miami, FL|Posted byFox News
LIVE UPDATES: Miami condo collapse death toll rises to 28 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches state
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba, eyes Florida. Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Western Cuba Monday afternoon as it barreled toward Florida. Heavy rain from the storm will hit Cuba and the Cayman Islands through Monday night, which the National Hurricane Center warned could cause significant mudslides in Cuba.
Religion|Posted byThe Hill
Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says
The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
Military|Posted byReuters
Tajikistan calls up reservists to bolster border as Afghan troops, fleeing Taliban, seek refuge
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan/KABUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Tajikistan's president on Monday ordered the mobilisation of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban militant advances. The crossings on Sunday underscored the rapidly deteriorating situation in...
NHL|Posted byCBS News
Columbus goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, died of chest trauma after fireworks incident, autopsy says
A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall as authorities previously reported. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward...
Public Health|Posted byReuters
Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England's virus restrictions
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks' time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson confirmed the government aimed...
Tennis|Posted byCBS News
Kate Middleton self-isolating at home after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating after she came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. The mother of three is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following government guidelines and will self-isolate at home, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.
Public Safety|Posted byABC News
Japan searches for dozens missing in mudslide; 4 dead
Rescue workers are digging through sludge and debris looking for dozens of people who may be trapped after a a torrent of mud, trees and rocks ripped with a roar through a Japanese seaside resort town
Business|Posted byNBC News
Amazon primed: How new CEO Andy Jassy can follow in Jeff Bezos' footsteps
As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos prepares to leave the planet in the coming weeks in a rocket built by his spaceship company, he’s handing the reins of his e-commerce business — and the country’s second-largest employer — to Andy Jassy, 53, a loyal lieutenant who spent 24 years by Bezos’ side.
Celebrities|Posted byCBS News
Richard Donner, "Superman" and "Lethal Weapon" director, has died at age 91
Filmmaker Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's "Superman" and mastered the buddy comedy with the "Lethal Weapon" franchise, has died. He was 91. Donner died Monday in Los Angeles, his family said through a spokesperson. Donner gained fame with his first feature, 1976's "The Omen."...
Celebrities|NBC News
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...