Tia Mowry Says Her and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Are ‘Best Buddies,’ Describes Playdates

From matching bags to matching bonnets, nobody does coordinated cuteness like these two. Ask around and any mom will tell you, one of the best things about having a child is getting to play dress up with them. Okay, maybe it’s not in the top five of benefits to being a parent, but it certainly is a perk. What mom can resist a sparkly tutu or an “I Love Mom” onesie? Some take things an adorable step further and dress their kids just like them. Gabrielle Union is one of those women.