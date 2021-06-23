Cancel
Celebrities

Tia Mowry Says Her and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Are ‘Best Buddies,’ Describes Playdates

By Riley Cardoza
US Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMini BFFs! Tia Mowry’s 3-year-old daughter, Cairo, has an adorable bond with Gabrielle Union’s 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia. “Man, these two are best buddies,” the Sister, Sister alum, 42, exclusively gushed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 22, while promoting her LACTAID partnership. “Gab and I always say that seeing them together brings us so much joy. The joy that I’m talking about is this beautiful Black girl magic, right? It’s never too young to inspire.”

www.usmagazine.com
