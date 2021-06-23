Tia Mowry Says Her and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Are ‘Best Buddies,’ Describes Playdates
Mini BFFs! Tia Mowry’s 3-year-old daughter, Cairo, has an adorable bond with Gabrielle Union’s 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia. “Man, these two are best buddies,” the Sister, Sister alum, 42, exclusively gushed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 22, while promoting her LACTAID partnership. “Gab and I always say that seeing them together brings us so much joy. The joy that I’m talking about is this beautiful Black girl magic, right? It’s never too young to inspire.”www.usmagazine.com