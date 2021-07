Keeping Up With the Kardashiansmay be over, but the first family of reality TV still has plenty of secrets to share!. On Thursday, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner sat down with Andy Cohen for the first of two parts of their Final Curtain reunion special, where the family dished on the most-buzzed-about moments from their 20 seasons on E!, as well as the behind-the-scenes moments fans didn't get to see.