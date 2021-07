WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a cheerleader who was removed from the JV squad over her vulgar Snapchat messages to her team and the school. 14-year-old Brandi Levy wrote the message off school grounds after she did not make the varsity squad. When school administrators banned her from the JV squad, her parents sued, sending the case all the way to the Supreme Court. In an eight to one vote, the judges said the school violated her First Amendment right to free speech.